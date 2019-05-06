Former ICE Acting Director Tom Homan: I respect Mark Morgan for getting back into the fight

Following the announcement Obama-era Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan will lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), former ICE Acting Director Tom Homan backed the president’s pick.

Having spent the majority of his career in law enforcement, Morgan will now switch gears to head ICE, should he be confirmed. Homan said during an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” on Monday morning that he understands the decision to acquiesce the president’s requests.

“You have to respect Mark Morgan for jumping back in the fight, right?” Homan said.

“Mark had a tough decision, but I think he’s doing the right thing. He’s spent his career in law enforcement, the president has asked him to help and he’s come back into the fight.”

He went on to discuss the challenges that Morgan will likely face in the role, as many politicians, including 2020 Democratic hopefuls such as Elizabeth Warren, have advocated for the abolition of the department.

“I respect anybody that’s willing to come back in such a difficult fight when half of Congress does not support what ICE does. He’s going to take that on every day, so hats off to Mark Morgan, I think he’s going to do a good job,” Homan said.

President Trump announced his decision on Twitter Sunday morning, calling Morgan a “true believer and American Patriot.”

Morgan has previously vocalized his support for President Trump’s border wall and illustrated his beliefs in an opinion piece for Fox News published in March.

“It’s time to stop listening to those driven by a personal political ideology and arm yourself with facts, thorough analysis, and the perspective of credible experts. It’s an emergency,” he wrote.