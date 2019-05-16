Former federal prosecutor on Alabama law: Abortion will 'clearly' be issue in 2020

In response to the controversy surrounding Alabama’s new law outlawing abortion, Former Whitewater Independent Counsel Robert Ray said that the issue will be a divisive issue ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview on “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday, the former federal prosecutor also warned against “overreacting” about the ruling given that Alabama is still governed by Roe v. Wade.

Alabama’s law will certainly face lawsuits attempting to reverse it, and many believe the fight will go all the way to the Supreme Court, meaning it will take some time for it to be enacted, if ever.

“I don’t look to see this happening immediately,” Ray said. “On the other hand, it is clearly going to be a presidential campaign issue.”

Several 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, spoke out after the bill was signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Wednesday. President Trump has yet to make a comment.

Ray also warned against “overreacting” to the ruling, despite foreseeing that it “does look to be a setup for a major court ruling.”

Several states in recent months have passed laws restricting or even outlawing abortion, including Ohio, Georgia, Mississippi and Missouri. Meanwhile, states like New York and Virginia have passed laws expanding abortion rights for women.

“The country seems to want to have some balance in this and is probably going to look to reject extremes,” Ray said.

“I think that’s probably likely where you’ll see the Supreme Court come out, at least initially.”