Former cop jailed for 7 years for killing fellow officer in Russian roulette shooting

A former St. Louis police officer pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting death of a fellow cop during a game of Russian roulette, according to a report.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for killing off-duty officer Katlyn Alix, 24, in January 2019. The pair had been playing a Russian Roulette-style game with a handgun in his apartment in Carondelet, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOR THE NEW YORK POST

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Hendren will serve seven years in prison for manslaughter, as well a three-year sentence for armed criminal action — to be served concurrently. The prison term is the maximum sentence he had faced, the newspaper reports.

“I don’t intend to try and explain anyone else’s hurt or make this day any more about me than it already is,” Hendren said while apologizing to Alix’s relatives in court. “I simply wish to express my sincere remorse to this court and to the family of Katlyn Alix, a wonderful woman full of tenacity and self-determination.”

DEPUTIES LINKED TO KOBE BRYANT CRASH-PHOTO MATTER WERE OFFERED DEAL TO AVOID DISCIPLINE: REPORT

Hendren, who had been set to go on trial next month, left the department less than one month after the shooting. The disgraced cop’s state peace officer license was suspended, meaning he was no longer able to work in law enforcement, according to the newspaper.

COLORADO GIRL, 6, CALLS 911 FOR ‘HURT’ STUFFED ANIMAL, POLICE RESPOND

Court records cited by the Post-Dispatch indicated that Hendren removed bullets from a revolver before putting one back in the handgun. He then allegedly spun the cylinder, pointed it away and pulled the trigger.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.