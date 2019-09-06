Former Colorado Sen. Gary Hart endorses Bennet in 2020 Democratic primary

September 6, 2019

DENVER— Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet has picked up the endorsement of onetime White House hopeful Gary Hart, a party elder statesman hoping to boost Bennet’s longshot candidacy.

Hart was a Colorado senator and well-regarded underdog when he won the Democratic primary in New Hampshire in 1984.

Bennet, also a Colorado senator, hopes to emulate Hart’s New Hampshire performance as he tries to emerge in a crowded presidential field where he has yet to crack 1% in polling.

Bennet had hoped to be an alternative to the current front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

But Biden has continued to sit at the top of the polls as Bennet struggles to sell himself as a sensible, electable alternative to members of the party’s liberal wing such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.