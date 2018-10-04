Former college pitcher facing multiple rape allegations freed on bond

A former University of Delaware baseball player who is accused of raping at least six women was set free on bond Monday.

Clay Conaway, 22, of Georgetown, posted $310,000 bond and was released from Georgetown Correctional Institution, Delaware Online reported, citing court records. Conaway pleaded not guilty to six counts of second-degree rape and one count of first-degree rape last week.

Conaway had been charged with raping a 20-year-old woman in June and since then five more women had come forward accusing the man of similar crimes, according to Delaware Online. His bond had initially been set at $70,000 but increased as more accusers came forward.

OHIO STUDENT WHO FATALLY STABBED ROOMMATE OVER FAST-FOOD RELEASED FROM PRISON EARLY

Timothy and Mary Conaway, Clay’s parents, signed an agreement to put up their properties in Sussex County in order to have their son released, the website reported, citing court documents. Sussex County is located on the eastern side of the state and is home to the tourist sites Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island. It’s unclear where the Conaway’s properties were located.

Conaway was ordered not to have contact with the women or their accusers or be alone with any women outside his own family, Delaware Online reported.

“He’ll be on home confinement, trust me,” Timothy Conaway told Sussex County Superior Court Judge Richard Stokes, according to the Cape Gazette.

JETS STAR WINS ENDORSEMENT DEAL AFTER BEING FINED BY NFL FOR RUBBING FOOTBALL ON BUTT

Conaway was a relief pitcher for the Blue Hens, and is no longer a student at the university. He was accused of committing the rapes over a five-year period. He’s due back in court in December.