Former BYU-Idaho student back in jail after sentencing

A former BYU-Idaho student is back in jail after a Madison County Judge sentenced him for charges of felony video voyeurism.

Devan MacCabe was sentenced to five years in prison, the maximum allowed by Idaho code, but Judge Gregory Moeller suspended the sentence for five years probation and 60 days in jail with 10 days credit.

“I’ve hurt a lot of people,” Devan MacCabe told the courts. “I’ve shocked a lot more.”

MacCabe was arrested in January after police say he hid a video camera in his fiancee’s bathroom. During the sentencing, MacCabe also admitted to placing a video camera in his fiancee’s closet.

“This is a despicable act.” Judge Moeller said. “You obviously had to install [the cameras] well in advance…you bought this equipment online, you surreptitiously planted it, you waited, waited and waited for when you could get it, you got it, you watched it and used it for perversive ways to pleasure yourself…I don’t think this was a one-time slip up.”

MacCabe began serving his sentence in the Madison County Jail immediately following the sentencing.