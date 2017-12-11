Former Arizona cop acquitted in shooting was a failed actor, report says

Philip Mitchell Brailsford, 27, was cleared of criminal liability last Thursday in the shooting death of Texas man Daniel Shaver.

A former Arizona Police officer acquitted last week of a murder charge in the 2016 fatal shooting of an unarmed man outside a hotel room was a failed actor before his law enforcement career, TMZ reported Sunday.

But it has been revealed that Brailsford’s first choice in careers was not being a law enforcement officer, but being an actor. Brailsford posted his talents on an acting casting website and detailed his interests, TMZ reported.

The former police officer, who reportedly shared pictures of him sitting on a motorcycle, was looking for “Acting, Modeling, Band Gigs, Voice-Over, Singing” opportunities. Among his interests, he lists “Motorcycle riding, Football, Hunting, Target Shooting, Guitar player, Band Experience, Eagle Scout.”

His attempt at becoming an actor proved to be futile as he had no credits in any of the films or other productions, TMZ reported.

Brailsford was a found not guilty to the shooting of a man in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa after he responded to a call that someone was pointing a gun out of a window.

He ordered Shaver to exit his hotel room, lay face-down in a hallway and not make any sudden moves – or risk shot by him. The terrifying body camera video shows Shaver sobbing and begging the officer not to shoot him.

Brailsford opened fire after the man reached towards the waistband of his shorts as he was crawling towards him, as according to the officer’s orders.

The officer’s defense in court was that he reasonably believed Shaver was grabbing for a gun. An investigator who looked at the shooting agreed with Brailsford’s claim that the man’s movement was similar to reaching for a handgun, but noted that it also looked like he was merely pulling up his loose-fitting shorts.

No gun was found on the man’s body, although two pellet rifles related to his pest-control job were later found in his room.

“There are no winners in this case, but Mitch Brailsford had to make a split-second decision on a situation that he was trained to recognize as someone drawing a weapon and had one second to react,” the former officer’s attorney Michael Piccarreta said.

“He didn’t want to harm Mr. Shaver… The circumstances that night that were presented led him to conclude that he was in danger. Try to make a decision in one second, life or death. It’s pretty hard,” he said.

Shaver’s widow, Laney Sweet, and Shaver’s parents filed a wrongful-death lawsuits against the suburban Phoenix City of Mesa following Brailsford’s acquittal on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.