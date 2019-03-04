Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker leaves Justice Department

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has left the Justice Department, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

According to Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec, Whitaker’s last day was on Saturday. It is not clear what his next career move will be.

Whitaker was previously Jeff Sessions’ chief of staff, and was appointed acting Attorney General in November after President Trump ousted Sessions in apparent response to Sessions recusing himself from the Russia investigation. Whitaker was removed from his post on February 14, when William Barr was sworn in as Attorney General .

Following his removal, Whitaker became a counselor with the associate attorney general’s office.

Whitaker, a former Iowa state attorney with the Bush administration, reportedly drew President Trump’s attention for his criticism of the Mueller investigation while appearing on television and radio as a political commentator.

Whitaker was criticized by Democrats during his time as acting Attorney General over his testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, who claimed that his responses were intentionally unclear. Whitaker agreed to return to the House Judiciary Committee to further clarify his testimony, which was deemed as “unsatisfactory, incomplete or contradicted” by Charman Jerrold Nadler.