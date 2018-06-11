For world, Trump-Kim summit raises cautious hope for peace

Cheers in South Korea and a one-page “extra” edition of a Japanese newspaper have greeted the unprecedented summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Trump became the first sitting American president to meet a North Korean leader Tuesday when the two shook hands firmly at a resort hotel in Singapore.

The leaders of South Korea, Japan and Malaysia were among those wishing for a successful summit.

South Koreans at a train station in Seoul cheered and applauded as televisions screens broadcast the handshake live.

Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper printed a special edition in both Japanese and English that was distributed for free in Tokyo one hour after the meeting began.

Many across the region have welcomed a flurry of diplomacy in recent months, but remain cautious about actual results.