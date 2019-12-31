For New Year, Michigan restaurant server gets $2,020 tip

A Michigan restaurant server will start the New Year on the right foot thanks to a generous, and very specific, tip: $2,020.

Danielle Franzoni told The Alpena News she received the tip for a $23 meal during a Sunday shift at The Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena. The receipt said “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge.”

“Things like this don’t happen to people like me,” Franzoni said.

ALABAMA GRANDMOTHER GETS NEW HOME AFTER HERS WAS DESTROYED BY TORNADO

The 31-year-old said she was living in a homeless shelter a year ago.

“They don’t know nothing about my story. They don’t know where I’ve come from. They don’t know how hard it’s been,” Franzoni said of the couple who left the tip. “They’re really just doing this out of the kindness of their heart.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

She said she plans to use the money to reinstate her driver’s license and build up her savings. Franzoni said she later paid it forward and left a $20.20 tip at another restaurant.

“That was my pay-it-forward,” she said, adding: “I couldn’t do the other one,” referring to tipping $2,020.