For Mothers Day, Lowe's promises to deliver $1M in flowers to senior homes

Lowe’s is donating $1 million worth of flowers to nursing homes around the United States this Mother’s Day as the coronavirus pandemic keeps some families from celebrating together.

“Mother’s Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children,” Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s chief brand and marketing officer, said in a press release. “Our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won’t be able to be with their loved ones this year.”

The flowers are coming from small business growers and nurseries that Lowe’s said may have experienced slowed business amid the outbreak.

Then the ridesharing company Uber will help deliver the flowers to more than 500 long-term care and senior-living facilities in areas hit hardest by the coronavirus.

“We are committed to supporting our small business partners during this difficult time, including our local nurseries and growers who have been impacted by the pandemic,” said Bill Boltz, another Lowe’s executive. “These local small businesses are the backbone of our garden centers, and we are eager to continue investing in their long-term success.”

There were more than 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US as of Wednesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 72,000 deaths.

Health officials say that senior citizens and people with underlying health conditions are both at greater risk of contracting the virus.

To help protect them, authorities are urging people to remain socially distant, as outbreaks in nursing homes have been especially deadly.

So Lowe’s is sending flowers to make up for that distancing.

“We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother’s Day,” Thalberg said.

Overall, Lowe’s said it has committed $250 million to COVID-19 relief.