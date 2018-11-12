Flu season is here, do you have the shot?

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Nikki Sayer, Nurse Manager at Eastern Idaho Public Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — On the 100th anniversary of the pandemic flu that claimed the lives of over half a million Americans, national and local health experts are emphasizing the importance of getting an annual flu shot.

Over 50 million people around the world died from the flu in 1918. In the United States alone, over 625,000 people died from the flu, and while the nation hasn’t experienced a flu season nearly that catastrophic in a century, Idaho just saw the first flu death of the 2018 season. In 2017, the state experienced a record high death toll from the illness in 2017.

“For more than 70 years, CDC has used its scientific expertise and resources to address the continuing threat and burden of influenza,” according to Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director for the Center for Disease Control. “Today we have tools to detect, prevent, diagnose, and treat disease; clarify dynamic circumstances of pandemics; and save lives. CDC marks the 100-year commemoration in memory of the lives lost, with gratitude for the progress made, and in recognition of the additional preparation needed for future emerging threats.”

Among those strides are preventative measures, including the annual flu shot. Even though not everyone is at risk of contracting the disease and dying because of the flu, Nikki Sayer, Nurse Manager for Eastern Idaho Public Health, said it’s vital for everyone to get a flu shot to protect those demographics who either cannot get the shot because they are too young, or who are at greater risk of getting the flu and suffering major consequences in their older age.

“What we’re doing when we’re vaccinating a middle-aged population or the adolescent population is we’re help protecting those very elderly in our communities, and then the very young, the ones that cannot get the flu vaccine,” Nikki Sayer, Nurse Manager at Eastern Idaho Public Health, told KID NewsRadio. “So, we’re trying to protect not only ourselves from getting influenza but helping stop the spread of influenza, in general, in our communities.”

Getting the flu shot doesn’t have to break the bank either, Sayer said. Most insurance companies will cover the cost, including Medicare.

“Check with your insurance company if you do have insurance,” Sayer said. “Medicare does cover flu shots. Anybody who is on Medicare can get a flu vaccine.”

For those who don’t have insurance or don’t receive coverage for the shot can also go to Eastern Idaho Public Health to get the vaccination for around $35 or for free during the organization’s periodic flu shot clinics.