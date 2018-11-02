Florida yoga studio shooting leaves 3 dead, including suspect: reports

A shooter in Florida is dead after opening fire at a hot yoga studio in Tallahassee Friday evening, killing at least two people and wounding several others, police said.

Responding officers arrived to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and discovered a total of five victims who had gunshot wounds, Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook.

The suspect is also believed to have possibly commited suicide, DeLeo said.

“Emergency responders immediately provided aid and transported 5 victims to local hospitals to receive medical attention. The gunman is deceased with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. One victim has passed away at the hospital,” DeLeo said.

The other four individuals wounded in the encounter are in critical condition, he added.

The identities of the suspect or those who were shot were not immediately released.

Authorities believe that only one person was behind the incident and stressed that there was no remaining threat to the area.

“Obviously we’re all very sad and in shock by the events that occurred,” DeLeo said. “But it’s important that people understand there is no immediate threat outside of what has already occurred here this evening.”

An investigation is ongoing into what DeLeo described as “a very dynamic scene.”

Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who are facing off against each other in the state’s governor’s race, both took to Twitter about the shooting.

“The news of the shooting in Tallahassee is heartbreaking,” DeSantis tweeted. “Casey and I are praying for the families of the victim whose life was tragically taken tonight and those taken to the hospital with injuries.”

“I’m deeply appreciative of law enforcement’s quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today,” Gillum tweeted. “No act of gun violence is acceptable. I’m in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight.”

Gov. Rick Scott also tweeted, saying he’s been in touch with authorities and will “remain in constant communication.”

Authorities asked that anyone with information pertaining to the shooting reach out to the police department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.