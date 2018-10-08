Florida woman's 'Dirty Dancing' re-enactment in wine store leads to arrest, cops say

A woman in Florida reportedly refused to be put in the corner and was allegedly arrested for reenacting a scene from “Dirty Dancing” while purchasing wine at a local store.

Cindy Barrientos, 24, was taken into custody Sept. 17 after Martin County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of “two individuals who were believed to be intoxicated and causing a disturbance,” TCPalm.com reported.

The manager of Total Wine & More, in Stuart, said the women were trying to buy alcohol but were refused service and asked to leave the store.

Both women allegedly “reentered the business,” according to a sheriff’s report obtained by the news outlet. One of the women was escorted out of the wine store, while Barrientos was reportedly found in her vehicle with bloodshot eyes.

Reportedly reeking of alcohol, Barrientos allegedly became belligerent and didn’t listen to deputies’ requests, and was reportedly charged with disorderly intoxication.