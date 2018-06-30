Florida woman reported to jury duty with cocaine: sheriff

A Florida woman who was summoned for jury duty was busted after allegedly bringing drugs with her while she fulfilled her civic duty, authorities said.

Kristine Victoria Mittler, 39, went to the West Pasco Judicial Center to report for jury duty Monday but was arrested after drugs were found on her person, the Bradenton Herald reported.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Mittler set off an alarm while going through the security screening at the courthouse entrance.

Officers searched her and found packets of white powder in her cargo pants. The substance was later confirmed to be cocaine, according to officials

Deputies said they also found a straw with traces of methamphetamine.

The prospective juror admitted to officers that she “forgot they were in her pants pocket,” according to news station WTSP.

Mittler left the courthouse in handcuffs and was booked at Land O’Lakes Jail. She faces charges for possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Story first appeared in the New York Post.