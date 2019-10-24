Florida woman lit on fire at Taco Bell; suspect is arrested

A suspect has been arrested in Florida, accused of pouring gasoline over a woman and lighting her on fire in a Taco Bell, police said.

The suspect, Mia Williams, 32, was arrested Thursday morning, according to Tallahassee police.

Williams, whom police said identifies as a black female, set the unidentified victim on fire Wednesday night before fleeing on foot.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital with serious burns, police told NBC.

Court records showed that Williams was charged with premeditated murder, aggravated assault and resisting an officer without violence, The Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The suspect was booked into the Leon County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

