Florida woman in dog mauling later diagnosed with COVID-19: report

A Florida woman who was mauled by a pack of dogs in her backyard and nearly died contracted the coronavirus while recovering, a report said on Wednesday.

Debbie Beaulieu was attacked on Feb. 7 in Spring Hill. She suffered serious injuries and underwent a number of surgeries, including one that shortened a leg two inches to connect blood vessels. She was revived twice in the operating room.

Her daughter said she had attempted to save her Chihuahua from the four attacking dogs, WFTS-TV reported.

“I don’t even know to this day how she survived that,” said her son in law, Falcon Dinis, according to Tampa’s WFLA-TV. “Her skull is gone completely from here to the entire back. Her leg, it was pretty much eaten away.”

Dinis said she contracted the coronavirus while recovering at a rehabilitation facility. Dinis said after months of recovery, his mother-in-law is COVID-19 free and just about ready to return home. He said she’s now worried about how she’s going to pay for the treatments, according to the report.

“The damage she has sustained to every part of her body is beyond anybody’s imagination. She has over 58 puncture wounds to her belly and back. The dogs chewed and tore both sides of her neck, her scalp has been completely detached and torn from ear to ear.” he wrote in the fundraiser post.

Dinis is also going to host a car show fundraiser on July 12, the station added.

Until then, he said the day she finally gets released “is going to be one of the happiest days of my life.”