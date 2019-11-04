Florida woman charged after allegedly posing as government worker in illegal adoption scheme involving boy, 2

A Florida foster mother has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged illegal adoption scheme involving her son, according to reports.

Tina Scee, 54, fostered a 2-year-old disabled boy and then adopted him in late 2017, WJXT-TV reported, citing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which reportedly started investigating the foster mother in 2018 after being contacted by the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

While a foster parent, Scee, of Interlachen, reportedly presented herself as a DCF worker trying to find adoptive homes for children.

FLORIDA MAN, 27, ALLEGEDLY HURLED CHIHUAHUA IN CAGE AT COUSIN DURING FIGHT

A couple from Ohio visited Scee to meet the boy and were told he was available for adoption, the news outlet reported. It added that after she met the couple, she let the child return to Ohio, but allegedly told them they would have to come back to Florida several times before the adoption was complete.

In September and October 2017, Scee allegedly ordered the couple to bring the child back to Florida several times to deceive DCF personnel during site visits, making it look like she was taking care of the boy full-time.

FLORIDA MAN CHARGED WITH RAPING WOMAN, ADMITS TO KILLING TWO IN MEXICO, POLICE SAY

During that time, Scee reportedly was receiving federal benefits for the child totaling nearly $4,000.

Scee told the couple to fly the child back to Florida on Oct. 31, 2017, for her final adoption hearing, where she was granted the adoption, the station reported.

The boy then returned to Ohio — but when the couple could not obtain the legal documents needed to complete the adoption, the pair contacted Florida Community Partnership for Children (CPC) for legal guidance, according to the news outlet. CPC then reportedly contacted DCF.

Scee has been charged with an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, illegally placing a child for adoption and perjury, the television station reported.

Scee was booked on Friday and was released less than six hours later on $20,000 bond, court records showed. Scee did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

A judge finally gave full custody of the boy to the Ohio couple this past February. At the time, Scee did not respond to requests for comment and her attorney answered “no comment” to all questions asked by Fox 30.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scee reportedly received no money from the Ohio couple.

Interlachen is about 65 miles southwest of Jacksonville.