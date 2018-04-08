Florida woman, 23, killed by lightning at mud bog site

A 23-year-old woman was killed by lightning at a Florida mud bog over the weekend and four other people were hurt, Fox 30 reported.

The lightning strike killing Kourtney Lambert, 23, reportedly unfolded at Woodpecker Mud Bog in White Springs on Saturday afternoon.

The lightning hit a tree before it reached a nearby trailer, Hamilton County Sheriff Harrell Reid told WTLV.

During mud bogging, people run large trucks or off-road vehicles through a pit of mud.

Lonnie Inez Pate offered her condolences for Lambert on Facebook, describing her as a colleague, WTLV reported.

“She was a sweet person, always helping other people. Funny to!! I will hold on to the memories. R.I.P Kourtney Lambert,” Pate wrote.

Lambert, of Branford, worked at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, according to her Facebook profile.

White Springs is about an hour west of Jacksonville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.