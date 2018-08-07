Florida university cancels graduation ceremony after threat

Authorities say Florida Atlantic University has canceled a graduation ceremony following a “credible threat.”

The Boca Raton university announced the cancellation Tuesday just minutes before the 5 p.m. commencement ceremony was set to begin.

The Palm Beach Post reports that friends and family members of the graduates were already seated in the school’s auditorium when the entire student union building was evacuated. Officials didn’t immediately release details about the threat.

The university had already hosted two other graduation ceremonies earlier in the day. Officials say the evening ceremony will be rescheduled to another day.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com