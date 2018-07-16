Florida teen girl tied to tree with earbuds, cops say

Central Florida cops on Monday were hunting the man who reportedly tied a teen girl to a tree — using her earbuds.

Police told The Orlando Sentinel the girl was found around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the city’s College Park neighborhood tied to the tree by her wrist.

The victim told police a man who may have been homeless grabbed her and then bound her to the tree.

The man is described as possibly being in his 50s, and was seen wearing shorts and a white t-shirt, police told FOX35.

The teenager’s hands were swollen, and she had minor injuries on her wrist when she was found, according to police.

A motive for the assault was not immediately clear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.