Florida teen dies after firework unexpectedly explodes: report

A 16-year-old Florida boy died Thursday in a fireworks accident when the large “mortar” he tried to fire blew up in his hand, a report said.

The teenager sustained injuries to his left hand and chest cavity in the unexpected explosion outside a Tampa home, WFTS-TV reported. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died, the station reported.

Police are calling the event “an accident,” according to the station. Officers are still investigating the cause of the explosion.

The boy’s name has yet to be released.