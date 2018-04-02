Florida teacher accused of hosting racist podcast submits resignation letter, report says

A Florida middle school teacher accused of espousing racist views on a podcast that she hosted has submitted a letter of resignation, WTSP-TV reported Monday.

Dayanna Volitich, 25, was “removed from the classroom” by the Citrus County School District last month after the Huffington Post identified her as the host of the Unapologetic podcast.

Fox News could not immediately confirm that Volitich had resigned, but her name had been removed from the staff directory at Crystal River Middle School in Crystal River, Fla., where she taught social studies.

FLORIDA TEACHER ACCUSED OF HOSTING WHITE NATIONALIST PODCAST PULLED FROM CLASSROOM

WTSP reported that Volitich’s resignation would not be official until it had been accepted by the school board at an April 10 meeting.

The Huffington Post report included a 12-minute snippet of a Feb. 26 podcast episode in which the host, identified as “Tiana Dalichov,” discussed spreading white nationalist ideas in public schools.

“We have to take those institutions back,” said “Dalichov,” whose name appears to be an anagram of Dayanna Volitich with two letters missing. “Children [are] very important. The communists always knew that. They always wanted the minds of the children. That’s the future. So, if we can have more teachers in those positions, that would be great.”

The Huffington Post report also highlighted a Twitter account belonging to “Dalichov,” which included a photo of a woman who appeared to be Volitich. The account included one tweet that read: “It isn’t supremacist or hateful to prefer your own people over others.”

Another read: “Terrorist behavior and terrorist attacks will continue until we eradicate [Muslims] from the face of the earth.” “Dalichov” also retweeted posts by neo-Nazis and white supremacists including David Duke, Mike Peinovich, Patrick Casey and Arthur Jones.

The account was deactivated after the Huffington Post report was published. Volitich later issued a statement confirming she hosted the podcast, but denied she was racist.

“While operating under the Russian pseudonym ‘Tiana Dalichov’ on social media and the Unapologetic Podcast, I employed political satire and exaggeration, mainly to the end of attracting listeners and followers, and generating conversation about the content discussed between myself and my guests,” she told WFLA.