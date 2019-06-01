Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz hit with drink outside town hall event

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was hit with a drink — allegedly thrown by a former political rival — as he exited a town hall event in Pensacola on Saturday, police said.

Gaetz was leaving the Brew Ha Ha restaurant when Amanda Kondrat’yev — who ran against Gaetz for Rep. Jeff Miller’s seat in 2016 — allegedly threw the drink at Gaetz, The Pensacola News Journal reported. Video of the incident appears to show a drink striking the congressman on his right arm.

“Clearly it takes more than a drink to slow down our great team,” Gaetz tweeted after the incident. “We are always thankful to the brave law enforcement officials who keep everyone safe at our events.”

Kondrat’yev was arrested and released on $1,000 bond, according to the paper.

A spokesperson for Gaetz told The Hill that protesters who break the law can expect prosecution.

“All people are invited to participate in our #OpenGaetz town hall events regardless of viewpoint. If anyone assaults anyone else, they can expect to be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to ensure the security of all law-abiding participants. We continue to express our deep gratitude to the brave law enforcement officials who always keep our events and our community safe,” his office said in a statement.