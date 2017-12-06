Florida professor’s anti-Trump art display showcased ahead of Pensacola rally

Pensacola State College (Google Maps)

A Florida art professor’s anti-Trump display with T-shirts bearing such slogans as “Unapologetic Racist Enabler 2017″ and “WTF? 2016″ is being showcased at Pensacola State College ahead of the president’s visit to the Panhandle Friday.

Douglas Reiser, who designed the shirts amid the 2016 election, has them up in the school’s art department until Jan. 12 as part of a faculty and staff exhibition.

“This is such a Trump-central area, it’s so pro-Trump, that I felt like somebody in this area should say, ‘Hey, we’re not all pro-Trump,'” Reiser told the Pensacola News Journal.

Next to each shirt is a plaque with quotes from Trump that Reiser found interesting, with blank space available for “future inexplicable quotes,” he said.

A Twitter account that appeared to have been set up by Reiser shows pictures of the exhibit.

A “free speech zone” is also set up with a book that guests can sign. Reiser told the Pensacola News Journal that it “is basically a platform for free speech, for both sides.”

“Trump sold us his speech and suckers bought it,” reads one message.

“ANTIFA = ISIS/Nazis,” says another.

Reiser says his boss and gallery director encouraged the installation, although he has gotten some blowback from his students.

President Trump will hold a rally Friday at the 10,000-seat Pensacola Bay Center, which Reiser plans to attend in one of his shirts.

The county in which Pensacola is located voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton by a total of 88,808 to 57,461 votes.