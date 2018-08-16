Florida police searching for suspected dog thief, owner says pet is 'part of my family'

Florida police offered a possible reward to the public on Tuesday in hopes of finding a suspect caught on camera allegedly stealing someone’s dog from their own home.

The Davie Police Department released video of the incident from earlier this month on Facebook and asked, “Do you recognize this man who broke into a house and stole someone’s pet?”

The 8-month-old dog’s name is Stella and police described her as a black and white pit bull weighing more than 80 pounds.

GOLDEN RETRIEVER COMFORTS NEGLECTED HORSE IN VIRAL VIDEO

Stella’s owner, Terrell Harris, told WSVN that “what was taken was my heart.”

“This is my love, man. I’ll do whatever I have to do to get my dog back,” Harris said. “This is a part of my family.”

In a video clip from Aug. 7, police pointed out a gold Chevrolet Impala spotted driving past the home. In the recording an individual is eventually seen getting out and taking mail from the mailbox.

ILLINOIS FAMILY ‘DESTROYED’ AFTER DOG MISTAKENLY EUTHANIZED: ‘HOW COULD THIS HAPPEN?’

Two days later, “the same driver” reappears, “burglarizing the victim’s residence and stealing his pet dog,” police said.

The male suspect on the video was described by police as being “thin” and having his hair pulled up “in a ‘man bun.’” They asked that anyone with information call the department at (954) 693-8200 or the Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.

“You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000,” police said.