Florida police release video of officer who kneeled on black man’s neck during arrest, investigation ongoing

A Florida police department released video of an officer kneeling on the neck of a black man during an arrest in May in an effort to show transparency to the community, officials said.

The Sarasota Police Department shared unedited helicopter video on Tuesday, a day after the unnamed officer was put on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

“Chief [Bernadette] DiPino was disturbed to see an Officer kneeling on the head and neck of an individual in the video,” the department said in a statement. “While it appears the Officer eventually moves his leg to the individual’s back, this tactic is not taught, used or advocated by our agency.”

The man under arrest, identified as 27-year-old convicted felon Patrick Carroll, did not need medical attention or complain of any injuries, police said in a statement. A report on the May 18 arrest released by police said officers were responding to a domestic battery call.

The department said it was tagged in a social media post Monday that appeared to show video of an officer using his knee to pin down a man being arrested.

After viewing several videos, DiPino immediately placed the officer on leave and ordered an investigation, the department said.

Carroll was charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, battery and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.

The incident comes amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, which was captured on cellphone video. A white police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd, an unarmed black man, as he pleaded for air.

Four police officers were arresting Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill. The officers all were fired the following day. The officer who used his knee on Floyd was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday.