Florida police officer suspended after video shows him pushing kneeling woman

A Florida police officer has been suspended and is now under review after he was seen in a video shoving a kneeling woman to the ground during demonstrations against the death of George Floyd.

Officer Steven Poherence of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department will have his actions investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement before an internal investigation is conducted, Police Chief Rick Maglione announced Monday.

The situation began Sunday when Poherence was one of several officers who had come to the assistance of a colleague, who had been surrounded by demonstrators and felt endangered, Maglione said.

Then some of the protesters began jumping on a patrol car and that officer also had to be rescued, Maglione continued.

He said as police were removing the endangered officers, Pohorence pushed the woman to the ground. Poherence’s colleagues then quickly pushed him away from the woman and down the street, while bottles were being thrown.

Maglione said he understands why some believe the shove provoked the crowd to throw bottles, but he said there were people in the crowd with bricks, bottles, fireworks, and other weapons who were hoping to start a fight with officers. He said the demonstration had been peaceful and was dispersing until some surrounded his officers.

“I don’t think [Poherence’s] action created what occurred… we were in the process of an officer rescue that turned into another officer rescue,” he said. But, he added, Poherence’s actions “could have added to what was going on.” He commended the officer who pushed Poherence away from the woman.

“She did what you are supposed to do — when you see either adrenaline or emotion or some kind of interaction going south… that is our job to do is intervene,” he said.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said he felt Poherence’s actions were “offensive,” and he’s happy the department has suspended him.

“I thought that was something that should have never happened,” the mayor said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.