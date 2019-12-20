Florida officer trying to fend off charging dog accidentally shoots himself, report says

A Florida police officer who reacted in fear as a family’s boxer dog charged at him Friday accidentally shot himself in a botched act of self-defense, reports say.

The non-criminal incident happened at a home in Davie, just west of Fort Lauderdale, Davie Lt. Mark Leone told WPLG.

“When the police officer got to the front door of the residence, the family pet — happens to be a female boxer named Bella — ran right past him and went toward the [other] officer,” Leone said in an interview with the station. “The officer was in fear, drew his firearm and fired one shot.”

The bullet that was fired grazed the canine – but also struck the hand of the officer, which had gotten in front of the gun’s barrel, Leone added.

WPLG reports that surveillance video shows the officer grasping his hand and later wrapping some kind of bandage around it.

The footage reportedly shows the officer then getting in an ambulance.

Both officer and dog are expected to be OK, Leone told WPLG.