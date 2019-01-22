Florida officer hits 2 pedestrians lying on road watching ‘super blood Moon’ eclipse, police say

A Florida officer hit two pedestrians who were lying on a dark road Sunday while watching the “super blood Moon” eclipse, police said.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said it was investigating the incident and the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, WPBF reported.

The officer was not named.

The two people who were hit were transported to the hospital and were treated for “non-life-threatening injuries,” the Palm Beach Post reported.

The incident occurred on the Apoxee Wilderness Trail when the officer was patrolling the area. The officer was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer when the vehicle struck a man and woman, both 24, who were in the road, police said.

“The pedestrians live nearby, and since the park is extremely dark, it is believed both pedestrians were inside the park to watch and photograph the lunar eclipse,” police said.