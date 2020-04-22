Florida nurse pays tribute to coronavirus victim, a fellow veteran, in touching photo

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Florida hospital has released a touching photo of a nurse saluting a fellow veteran who died from the coronavirus.

Marc Kagan, a retired U.S. Air Force flight nurse, now monitors personnel going in and out of the COVID-19 unit at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton.

“My heart was broken and saddened when a veteran lost his life to this deadly virus,” Kagan said in a Facebook post published by the hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“He didn’t get the military send-off with a flag over his brave body,” Kagan added. “It was with my duty and honor to salute this brave American.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Department of Veterans Affairs says 5,534 coronavirus patients have received treatment at its facilities, while 339 veterans have died, WTVT reports.