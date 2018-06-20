Florida motorcyclist searches for good Samaritans who helped save his life

A Florida motorcyclist is searching for two “courageous” good Samaritans he said saved his life after a near-death accident that left his leg mangled.

Richard Malas, 48, recalled the frightening event after a car slammed into him while he was riding his motorcycle at an intersection in New Port Richey, Florida in early May.

“I remember coming over the bike. I remember landing on my head and flipping on my side and my leg flipped up, hit me in the face and didn’t go back down on its own,” Malas told Fox 13. “I remember screaming, ‘My leg it’s broke! It’s broke!’”

Malas said he remembered blacking out and then suddenly hearing two voices.

“They were screaming, ‘Give me a belt! Give me a belt!’”

Two days later, Malas woke up in a hospital with most of his leg removed but doctors said had the two unidentified good Samaritans not fashioned a tourniquet with a belt, he would have likely bled out and died.

“They’re courageous, great people,” he told Fox 13. “Most of them would have just been onlookers and left me laying there on the ground.”

Malas added, he would like to meet his heroes to say thanks in person.

“Without them I wouldn’t be here today.”