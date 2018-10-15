Florida mom dies trying to save children from rip current: report

A Florida mother died on Saturday as she tried to save her children from drowning at Pinellas County beach, deputies said.

Samar Aboukhdair, 36, brought eight children — six of her own and two neighboring kids — to a beach in Pass-a-Grille, a neighborhood near St. Pete Beach, Fox 13 reported.

Around 6 p.m., four of the children reportedly became stuck in a rip current and screamed for help. Aboukhdair ran into the water but also got stuck in the rip current.

Good Samaritans who were nearby during the incident jumped in the water to help pull the children to safety.

“You could just see the current pulling them out, the kids were screaming and crying,” Laura Grande, one of those who aided the children, told the news outlet of the tragic ordeal.

Aboukhdair was pulled from the water by emergency crews, and died at a hospital on Sunday.

Richard Grande said he worked at Ground Zero after the 9/11 terror attacks but that this situation, “was a different ball game.”

“Being that they were all kids … it hit me real hard,” he told Fox 13.

The incident reportedly remains under investigation.