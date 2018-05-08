Florida mom, 2 kids die after car hits alligator in South Carolina

A Florida mom and her two children died in a fiery crash early Monday morning when their vehicle hit an alligator crossing a highway in South Carolina, authorities said.

Amber Stanley, 24, and her kids, Jack, 4, and Autumn, 2, were driving down Interstate 95, near the Interstate 26 exit, just before 1 a.m. Monday when Stanley’s vehicle struck the alligator, said Sean D. Fogle, the Chief Deputy Coroner with the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

The family’s car ran off the side of the road, slammed into a tree and caught fire, killing all three inside. They died from thermal injuries, Fogle said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said it’s investigating the crash, The State reported.

Stanley was from Callahan, Fla., a town northwest of Jacksonville. Little information was released about the family as of Tuesday morning.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.