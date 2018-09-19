Florida man's nude yard work habit draws ire of neighbors

Neighbors are complaining about a Florida man who’s apparently getting a little too comfortable in the area. They claim the man, who lives in Stuart, frequently does outdoor chores completely nude.

And witnesses of the nudity say they’ve seen enough.

“He works on his car, and he does it naked and everyone has called the police, he is just out there doing his yard work … naked,” Melissa Ny, one of the man’s neighbors, told WBPF-News.

FLORIDA WOMAN ALLEGEDLY YELLED ‘I’M A KARDASHIAN’ BEFORE PUSHING NEIGHBOR, POLICE SAY

Charlie Estes, another neighbor, voiced concerns about kids potentially seeing the naked man.

“Have some respect … Kids catch the bus here. It’s wrong,” Estes added.

Indecent exposure is illegal in public places in the state. But while some may be disturbed by the man’s choice to go in the nude, officials with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office told WBPF-News they’re unable to take any action against him because the man is on private property and is “not touching himself inappropriately.”

The man, who has not been identified, declined an interview with WBPF-News, reportedly telling the news station that he and his family are “private people.”

FLORIDA MAN WHO TRIED TO KIDNAP CHILD TAKEN DOWN BY K-9, POLICE SAY

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fox News on Wednesday.