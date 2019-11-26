Florida man tells police wind blew bag of cocaine into car

This blew up in his face.

A Florida man was arrested after he tried to claim that the wind blew a coke baggie into his car, according to a report.

Joseph Zak, 37, was busted trying to throw something away when he was pulled over in Fort Pierce last month for failing to pause at a stop sign, the Smoking Gun reported.

Police searched his car and found a crack pipe in the center console as well as a clear baggie with white residue, which later tested positive for crack cocaine.

When questioned about the baggie, Zack said that it didn’t belong to him and the “wind must have placed it there,” according to an affidavit obtained by the outlet.

Zack was arrested on drug paraphernalia charges and brought to St. Lucie County Jail, where he was released on bond.

He’s set to appear in court Dec. 3 for his arraignment, the outlet reported.

