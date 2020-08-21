Florida man steals lottery tickets, tries to cash in $30 winner at same store: police

Looks like a Florida man’s luck ran out, according to police.

A suspect later identified as Herbert McClellan ran off Tuesday after grabbing 13 scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in Clearwater, authorities told FOX 13 of Tampa.

Hours later, after realizing one of the tickets was a $30 winner, McClellan, 27, returned to the same store and tried to collect his prize.

Store employees recognized McClellan as the scratch-off thief and called 911, police told the station.

“It’s safe to say it was not his lucky day,” Clearwater Police said in an online post.

McClellan was arrested and charged with petit theft and dealing in stolen property, WTSP reported.