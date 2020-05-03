Florida man labels boat ‘TRUMP’ after blocked from flying Trump flag on dock

A Florida boat owner had a quick reply recently after the management of the community where he lives wouldn’t let him fly a “Trump” flag at the end of his dock.

Carlos Gavidia of Jupiter got a star-spangled wrapping around the outside of his boat, with the name “TRUMP” in capital letters along the side.

Some friends shot video of Gavidia showing off the new design — and President Trump responded.

“Very cool,” the president wrote Saturday. “Please thank him!”

In his own Twitter message, Gavidia seemed surprised by the attention.

“Omg this is me!!! #MAGA,” he wrote, after the president’s son, Eric Trump, retweeted the video earlier this month.

Gavidia was not alone in facing resistance when trying to display the Trump name.

In February, a U.S. Navy veteran, also in Florida, had his “Trump 2020” flag stolen from his front yard.

“I felt violated,” Lendon Bendix said on “Fox & Friends First” soon after.

Last December, the Florida parents of a 14-year-old boy claimed their son was attacked by schoolmates for having worn a “Make America Great Again” cap the previous day.

“It’s bullying as well as an attack on our rights of Free Speech provided by the First Amendment!” the family’s attorney wrote on Twitter.

Last September, a North Carolina high school canceled a football game for safety reasons just days after some cheerleaders were suspended for displaying a Trump banner.

Last summer, a New Jersey man said he was beaten by a group of teens for wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap.

Fox News’ Talia Kaplan and Louis Casiano contributed to this story.