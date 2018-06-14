Florida man drops meth off at sheriff's office for testing after suffering 'bad reaction,' police say

A Florida man was arrested this week after authorities say he asked a sheriff’s office to test his drugs.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Douglas Peter Kelly, 49, of Hawthorne, told officers he suffered a “bad reaction” after smoking methamphetamine he purchased a week prior.

“The suspect said he believed because of the ‘violent reaction’ he had after smoking the drug, he was sold the wrong narcotic,” the sheriff’s office explained in a Facebook post, which has since gone viral with more than 41,000 shares as of Thursday afternoon.

CALIFORNIA MAN BOMBARDED EX WITH 4,000 TEXTS, 300 CALLS, HACKED HER SOCIAL MEDIA, COPS SAY

Deputies said Kelly made the request because he wanted to “press charges” on the person who sold him the “wrong narcotic.”

The sheriff’s office said deputies told Kelly they could test the drug if he went to the sheriff’s office. He followed their advice and drove to the station, dropping off a “crystal-like substance” wrapped in foil.

After field testing, authorities determined the sample was, in fact, meth.

Kelly was then arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. He’s being held at Putnam County Jail on $5,000 bond.

“PUBLIC NOTICE: If you believe you were sold bad drugs, we are offering a free service to test them for you,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday, garnering thousands of replies.

“Lol seriously?” one Facebook user asked.

“Hilarious!” another wrote.