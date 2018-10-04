Florida man arrested for threats to kill Democrats, 'weak' Republicans, over Kavanaugh nomination: sheriff

A Florida man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to kill Democrats and “weak” Republicans, if Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh isn’t confirmed to the high court.

James Patrick, Jr., 53, was taken into custody after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that he was “posting numerous threatening remarks on his Facebook page,” officials said.

On Sept. 22, 24 and 29, Patrick claimed he was going to shoot members of Congress and their families, depending on how Kavanaugh’s vote proceeded.

One Facebook post, as shared by the sheriff’s office, said: “I can tell it seems I will be sacrificing my life for my country. But I am ready and will know who needs to be killed after the vote to put Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. I believe democrats need to made to be afraid to do what they are doing right now and weak republicans that do not vote for him need to pay with their lives.”

“I am about to accept an offer on my house,” another post read. “Just to get more money to fund my plan to kill democrat office holders and their families involved in this sham to keep kav from being on the Supreme Court.”

The sheriff’s office said another post — dated Sept. 27, 2017, but reshared a year later — read: “I can’t do this by myself! Need more conservatives going into liberals’ homes at night killing them in their sleep!”

A search of Patrick’s home uncovered “a 308 hunting rifle with scope, a 50 caliber Desert Eagle handgun, ammunition for both, numerous receipts from local gun shops, and several used targets.”

Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference Thursday that Patrick’s words are those of someone “that’s capable of committing mass murder.”

“Everybody needs to chill out and calm down,” Judd told reporters. “The Democrats aren’t the enemy, the Republicans aren’t the enemy. We’re Americans — all our lives matter.”

The sheriff explained that “words matter” — despite Patrick’s denial that his posts were intended to “annoy liberals by making ‘crazy statements.'”

“I knew it was pretty bad language,” Judd said Patrick told deputies. “But I didn’t intend to hurt anyone.”

The sheriff’s office said that within five hours after receiving a tip about Patrick’s posts, they investigated it and arrested him without incident. Patrick was charged with one count of written threats to kill or injure, and is being held at the Polk County Jail on $500,000 bond.