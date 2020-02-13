Florida man arrested after taking upskirt photo of teen waiting in line at Chipotle: police

A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after he was caught on surveillance using his cell phone to record under the clothing of a teen victim waiting in line at a Chipotle last month, police said.

Michael Benson, 48, was arrested and charged with one count of video voyeurism involving a person 19 or older after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified him as the suspect in the video.

A video released by police appears to show Benson quickly reach with his phone under what appeared to be the dress of an unsuspecting woman waiting in line at a Chipotle on Jan. 20. Benson’s phone can be seen turning on and off.

Management described Benson as “visiting the establishment several times a week for the last five years,” according to police. The victim was 19.

Benson was released early Thursday morning after posting a $2,000 bond. It was not immediately clear when he would be due back in court.