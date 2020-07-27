Florida man arrested after attempting to kidnap child from hotel room, police say

A Florida man was arrested after a brazen attempt to kidnap a child from a hotel room Sunday, authorities said.

Gabriel Martin, 24, entered a Tampa hotel room where a mother and her child were staying at around 9:40 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. Martin grabbed the child in front of the mother and attempted to leave the room.

The mother was able to take the child back before Martin walked out the door, the sheriff’s office said. As Martin fled, the mother called the police and said an unknown man had come into her room and tried to kidnap her child.

Deputies arrived and found Martin hiding in the bushes of a nearby business park, where he was arrested.

The names of the victims and the hotel were not released. Police also withheld the child’s age.

“Thankfully, the mother and child were not hurt during the course of this incident,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As a parent myself, I can’t imagine the fear this mother was in when the suspect tried to take her child away from her. He will be charged to the fullest extent for his crimes.”

Martin was charged with kidnapping, burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery and violation of probation. He was on probation for possession of MDMA and armed burglary charges in Manatee County.