Florida man allegedly threatens shooting at Publix over people not wearing face masks: report

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after police say he threatened a mass shooting at a Publix supermarket because there were not enough people wearing protective masks, a report said.

The Miami Herald, citing the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, reported that Robert Kovner, 62, was arrested after allegedly taking to Facebook to post the message.

Kovner was booked on a felony charge over the alleged threat and was held on a $30,000 bond, the report said.

“We realize these are stressful times, but there is no excuse for making threats like this,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook, according to the report.

There are a total of 23,000 known cases in the state and 668 deaths. Face masks are believed to help stop the spread of the virus when in close quarters.

ABC Action News reported that authorities in Hillsborough County have not required the use of face masks in public. But the practice is strongly urged.