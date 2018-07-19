Florida man, 33, posed as housewife to lure men into home where he'd secretly film sex acts for web, cops say

A Florida man posed as a housewife to trick unsuspecting straight men into letting him perform sex acts on them while he secretly videotaped the encounters to later post online, federal officials said Tuesday.

Bryan Deneumostier, 33, of Homestead, was charged with two counts of illegal interception of oral communication and three counts of record-keeping violations in connection with the website “StraightBoyz,” the Miami Herald reported, citing a law enforcement document.

Deneumostier allegedly ran the website, which featured straight men being tricked into accepting sex acts from gay men, according to the newspaper. The straight men were blindfolded and wore blacked-out goggles and appeared to believe they were with a woman.

Deneumostier is accused of posing as a “real, heterosexual female” in Craigslist ads to try to lure the men into a home near the Homestead Reserve Air Base, U.S. Homeland Security investigators said.

“When the men ask for assurances that there are no cameras, he assured them that ‘she’s’ married to someone in the army and she would never photograph or video them,” the Herald reported, citing the law enforcement document. “In actuality, however, “Deneumostier is video and audio taping the entire sexual encounter.”

The man is believed to have run the “StraightBoyz” website for four years. The website had more than 600 videos before it was taken offline. It’s unclear how many victims there were.

Deneumostier was charged with unlawful sex with a minor earlier this month. Police said officers found Deneumostier with an underage boy, who had been reported missing, at a Homestead hotel. Deneumostier reportedly admitted to drugging and having sex with the teen.