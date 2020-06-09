Florida lawyer who dressed as coronavirus 'Grim Reaper' seen at crowded George Floyd protests

The Florida attorney who dressed as the Grim Reaper in an attempt to shame beachgoers into going home amid the coronavirus pandemic is championing a new cause — and seemingly defying his own advice.

In recent days, Daniel Uhlfelder has posted several photographs and videos to his Twitter account of himself attending crowded protests held in response to the death of George Floyd.

“Defuniak springs, Florida. Huge crowd. Stay hopeful and stay strong,” he posted Sunday from a rally in the Florida panhandle.

On the same day, he tweeted that the state saw 1,433 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. In another tweet, he posted a video from a Miami gathering.

“More videos from today’s Black Live Matters protest in Miami,” Uhlfelder wrote Saturday. “Thanks for all your support in helping get water delivered to this important event.”

The Santa Rosa Beach-based attorney went viral in May after videos of him dressed in a Grim Reaper costume appeared online. He told local media outlets he donned the outfit to protest the reopening of beaches up and down Florida amid the pandemic.

“I think it’s premature that we open our beaches,” Uhlfelder said. “The danger of bringing all these people to our area and spreading the virus, I think it’s going to prolong the recovery we have.”

His “Florida Grim Reaper Tour” took him to various beaches throughout the Florida coast to spread his message.

At one point, the Uhlfelder had a team provide body bags to beachgoers and put crosses on the beach to convey the seriousness of the infectious disease.