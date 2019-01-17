Florida high school student brandished gun-shaped knife during fight, police say

A Florida high school student was arrested Wednesday after he brandished a knife shaped like a gun during a fight, police said.

Craig Denton, 19, was charged with disrupting a school function, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon on school property after the incident.

EX-NFL PLAYER TACKLED ‘PEEPING TOM’ OUTSIDE OUTSIDE DAUGHTER’S WINDOW: REPORT

Denton was arrested at around 11:30 a.m. after students alerted a DeLand High School resource officer that he had flashed what appeared to be a gun during a fight, police said. The resource officer then alerted authorities and approached Denton in the school parking lot, police said.

“As the officer got closer to Denton, the suspect threw a small object and ran before he was apprehended by responding units,” police said. “The object that was thrown ended up being the knife shaped like a gun.”

The weapon appeared to have a wooden handle and fit inside a black holster. The knife part flipped outward, similar to a switchblade.

“No one was injured and the campus is secure. We are proud of our students who correctly responded by immediately alerting officials,” the school’s principal told parents in a voice message, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Denton was being held on $8,000 bond.