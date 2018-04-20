Florida high school shooting leaves one person injured; suspect in custody

At least one person was injured in a shooting at a Florida high school Friday and a suspect was in custody, police said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at Forest High School in Ocala, Fla. The Ocala Star Banner reported a student shot another student in the ankle Friday morning.

The school is currently on lockdown as police clear the area. Police have asked the public to stay away from the school.

The FBI, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Ocala Police Department were reportedly on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.