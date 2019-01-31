Florida Gov. DeSantis signs executive order scrapping Common Core

In another reversal of former Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s policies, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered an end to Common Core-type educational standards in the state.

DeSantis’ executive order directs Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to develop a road map for a new way to educate the Sunshine State’s students.

Florida moved to a Common Core-type system under Scott, a change aimed at matching standards for other students in the U.S.

State leaders made some tweaks to Common Core, and re-branded it as ‘Florida Standards’ but they remain very similar to Common Core.

State governors – not the federal government – developed Common Core and former Gov. Jeb Bush did everything he could to sell it as “fewer, higher expectations, critical thinking skills, benchmarked to the best in the world.”

Critics of Common Core, including Tea Party groups, said it would take away local control and dumb down schools. Meanwhile, many parents had trouble understanding some of the teaching methods and found the curriculum confusing, particularly some of the math lessons.

“One of the things we would constantly hear about on the campaign trail was a lot of frustration from parents in particular with this idea of Common Core,” DeSantis said. “When you complained … I heard you. I told you I’d do something about it. And today we are acting to bring promises to reality.”

Click for more from Fox13News.com.