Florida Gov. DeSantis says gyms allowed to reopen after being shuttered due to coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had some good news for state businesses and residents on Friday when he announced that gyms will be allowed to reopen after being shuttered since March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Floridians can enjoy gyms and fitness centers starting Monday as part of a “full Phase 1” reopening, DeSantis said.

The state will also allow restaurants and retailers to open at 50 percent capacity, after they had been limited to 25 percent occupancy since May 4, according to Fox 35. Retail stores also will be able to reopen at 50 percent occupancy.

“First of all, this is a virus that if you’re in good shape, you’re probably going to be OK,” DeSantis said during a press conference at St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital Clinic in Jacksonville. “So why would we want to dissuade people from going to be in shape?”

SEN. RICK SCOTT PLEDGES TO HOLD ‘COMMUNIST CHINA’ AND WHO ACCOUNTABLE FOR CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT WITH CONGRESSIONAL PROBE

“If you’re inside, make sure you’re doing the social distance and then sanitize the machines and surfaces after use,” he added. “I mean, that should be happening anyways. I mean, if you’re sweating on the dip bar, clean the dip bar when you’re done doing dips.”

Libraries and museums with also reportedly be allowed to reopen at limited capacity, and sports teams will be able to begin training in the state, according to Fox 35.

“Any Florida team, basketball, hockey, baseball… you can train all you want,” DeSantis said. “And then once the season starts, you’re going to be able to use our venues.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Movie theaters and bars will still remain closed for the time being.