Florida girl, 6, begs for help while being arrested, police bodycam video shows

A sobbing 6-year-old Florida girl begged Orlando cops to let her go as she was arrested at school for hitting three employees, disturbing police bodycam video shows.

The footage, released by the family of Kaia Rolle late Monday, shows the first-grader breaking down as she is restrained with zip ties on Sept. 19 at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy Charter School.

“She’s going to have to come with us now,” Officer Dennis Turner tells a school employee, video shows. “Stand up, stand up … come over here.”

“What are those for?” Kaia asks.

“It’s for you,” says Turner, who was later fired for violating department policy during the arrest.

The girl starts crying uncontrollably and pleads with another officer to not put her in restraints, video shows.

